|
|
Robert "Bob" Konkol
Plover - Robert "Bob" J. Konkol, passed away on Sunday, July 28th , 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Weston, surrounded by his wife and daughters.
A Mass of a Christian Burial for Bob will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church - 3200 Plover Rd, Plover, WI. Rev. Brandon Guenther will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9:30-11AM on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery.
Bob was born February 10th, 1940 in Amherst, the son of Henry and Agnes (Mancl) Konkol. Bob grew up in Amherst helping his family run Konkol's Corner Tavern. He played high school basketball and graduated from Amherst High School in 1958. Bob was united in marriage to Germain Drifka on October 31st, 1959 and they moved to Plover shortly thereafter.
Bob worked for Nekoosa Paper mill for 35 years, retiring in 1994. Throughout his life and in retirement, Bob enjoyed many outdoor activities including fly fishing for blue gills and hunting. Known as the "squirrel whisperer" to his family, he enjoyed feeding the squirrels peanuts out of his hand, in his beautiful back yard. Bob also loved polka music and played the accordion for Norm Dombrowski and the Happy Notes. He was a Brewers and Packers fan and enjoyed sitting down for the games in his recliner. Bob will always be remembered for the way he could bring a smile to your face with a funny story or a witty anecdote. His family knows he is in heaven, on his boat with his fishing rod and his two coolers; one for his Point Beer and the other for all those blue gills he will most certainly catch.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Germain; his daughters, Denice (Roger) Bentley, Jeannie (Richard) Pavelski, Christine Konkol, Peggy Konkol, and Camille (Shane) Soumis; grandchildren, Amanda (Daniel) Nelson, Lindsey Pavelski (fiancé Aaron O'Rourke), Isaac (Danielle) Bentley, Kannan Bentley, Evan Pieczynski and Noah Soumis; 2 great-granddaughters, Bailey and Tessa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Ann Marie; and his brother, Clifford Konkol.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 29 to July 30, 2019