Robert L. McComb
Stevens Point - Robert L. McComb, 66, of Stevens Point, WI passed away December 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield. Robert Louis McComb was born on May 7, 1953 to Lois Nelson McComb and John Archie McComb. Bob is terribly missed by his wife of 36 years, Judi Ellen McComb (née Archy), his sons, Michael David McComb and Robert John McComb, and his daughter Amber Haferman, her husband Brian, and their children Chase and Tyler. He leaves behind loving siblings Jack McComb (Diane), Tom McComb (Jenny), and Mary McComb. Bob retired from Sentry Insurance after 32 years, where he enjoyed tending the grounds and golf course with his colleagues. He attended Campus and Lincoln schools, PJ Jacobs, and graduated from SPASH in 1972. In the 1970s, Bob worked in Racine and Mississippi for Nelson Construction, founded by his great-grandfather Louis Nelson. He also spent time working at Okray Family Farms as well as Paramount Farms in the 1970's.
Bob was a thoughtful guy: open, honest, and sweet. His family and friends could count on Bob's helpful nature, whether for car repair, dog walking, or hauling brush. Bob cherished his family. He loved morning walks with Judi and their much-loved dogs, Neva and Cooper. Lifting glasses with Rob and Mike at various local drinking establishments was another of Bob's great joys. So were the ritual Tuesday morning breakfasts with good friends, and lunches with Tom and Mary.
Bob was a wonderful conversationalist with wide interests in cars, dogs, photography, local history, weather, and the Packers, as well as his 1980s stay in London, England. He loved chatting with friends and acquaintances around town and online.
The family thanks the staff at the Medical Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph's in Marshfield for their expertise and kindness to Bob and us in his final week. The family is also grateful to the Boston Funeral Home for their assistance.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Baumann presiding. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to contribute to the Humane Society of Portage County.
