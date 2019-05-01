Robert L. "Bob" Nowacki



Plover - Robert L. "Bob" Nowacki, age 71, of Plover, Wis., passed away on Saturday, April 27 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital, in Stevens Point. Robert was born on June 26, 1947 in Stevens Point, a son of Roman and Doris (Czerwinski) Nowacki. Bob graduated from St. Peters Grade School and Pacelli High School. His marriage to the former Marianne Haasch took place on Sept. 27, 1986 at St. James Church in Amherst, Wis.



Robert is survived by his wife, Marianne, son, Kurt Nowacki, daughter, Becky Nowacki, sister, Audrey (Joseph) Somers, grandchildren, Sam Gugala, Devin, Aleeshea, Lucas and Mike Nowacki; and stepson, Erich Mueller, special friend Marge Newby and many nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald and sister, Carol (Nick) Wiza.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bronislava Church, 3200 Plover Rd., Plover, WI 54467 on Saturday, May 4th at 11:00AM with the Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. Burial will follow at the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00AM until the time of service.



Pallbearers will be, Michael and Paul Somers, Peter Pehoski, Scott Soik, Bob Zurawski and Howie Krieski.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the -



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ministry Hospice of Stevens Point and the staff at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital for the wonderful care provided to Bob in his final days.



Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nowacki family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary