Robert M. Pliska
Stevens Point - Robert M. Pliska, age 74, of Stevens Point, passed away at home under the loving care of his family on the morning of July 9, 2020. Bob was born May 16, 1946 to Barney and Angeline (Lisiecki) Pliska of Stevens Point. He graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1964 and Mid State Technical College in 1966. He joined the U.S. Army in February, 1967 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant E-5 in February, 1970. Bob married Mary Jane Helminiak on April 4, 1970 at St. Peters Church. They recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary and have resided at their present address for all their 50 years.
He was employed by Roberts Irrigation for 33 years and retired from River Valley Supply in 2011. He is preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Angeline and his older brother, David.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, twin daughters Debi Pliska (Special Friend, Kurt Zinda), Dawn (Dale) Trzebiatowski, son Scott (Niki) Pliska, daughter Kelly (Aaron) Lang and 6 grandchildren - Jered, Kendra, Devin, Nadia, Josh, and Morgan. He is also survived by his siblings Donald (Gracie) Pliska, Ray (Kathy) Pliska, Linda (Lewie) Torgeson, and Chris (Tom) Chapman and sister-in-law, Nancy (wife of deceased brother, David) Pliska.
Bob loved talking and watching sports. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports - he was their biggest fan. He was also a basketball referee in his earlier years. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, yearly fishing trips, gardening, golfing and trips to the casino. Overall, his love of his family was most important to him.
Bob was a member of the American Legion, AmVets, Moose, Knights of Columbus 1170 and an usher at St Peters Church. He also volunteered at St Michaels Hospital, Meals on Wheels program and the Lincoln Center. Sincere thanks to Dr. Dean Hagness, M.D., the Ascension Hospice Team, notably Alicia and Mary, and all others who helped Bob and his family through this journey. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight or Ascension at Home.
Funeral Services for Robert will be at 12:00 PM on Friday July 17, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point. Deacon Vern Linzmeier will officiate. Burial with full military honors will take place at the Guardian Angel cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend the visitation based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.