Robert N. Stuettgen
Stevens Point - Robert N. Stuettgen, age 74, of Stevens Point, passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, June 8th, surrounded by his loving family. A traditional Celebration of Life service for Robert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20th at the Shuda Funeral Chapel-Stevens Point. Family and Friends can gather to share memories prior to the service from 9:00-11:00 am at the funeral chapel.
Robert was born on September 15, 1945, the son of Anthony and Margaret (Hauser) Stuettgen in Germantown, Wisconsin. He attended grade school at St. Boniface and later graduated from Germantown High School. While attending high school, he was active in football and basketball, but most importantly had the opportunity to meet the love of his life LaVonne June Donley. They were married on January 25, 1964 at Good Shepherd Church in Menomonee Falls and raised three children together.
Upon completing high school, Robert entered an apprenticeship program and became a journeyman sheet metal worker. He spent his entire career working in the Milwaukee area and became an excellent craftsman in his trade. His unique talents were displayed with some of the specialty jobs he completed including the harp and ladles located on top of the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Following a long career, he retired and relocated with his wife to Stevens Point Wisconsin in 1995. He held various part-time jobs during his retirement to "stay busy" but also found time for his special interests. His interests included hunting and fishing with his family and life long friends as well as watching the Packers and Badgers. He was also an active member of the Izaak Walton League and volunteered his time for causes such as Bootstrap and Trees for Tomorrow. His highest priority though, was taking care of and spending time with his family creating amazing memories. He cared for his wife during her battle with cancer, but lost her on 8-22-16 after 52 years of marriage. He was extremely handy and was always available to help his family with their home projects. He was also available to listen and provide sound advice when people had a problem.
Robert is survived by two of his children Duane and Kim ( Stuettgen ) Larson, Bryan and Jami Stuettgen and daughter-in-law Lorie ( Stuettgen ) Michalak. His grandchildren Brian and Skyler Larson, Brandon and Emma Larson, Brody and Jenna Stuettgen, Austin Stuettgen, Kelsi Stuettgen and Taylor Stuettgen. His great grandchildren Mason, Grace and Paisley. His siblings Janet ( Stuettgen ) Nienow, Ken and Sheryl Stuettgen, Mark and Patti Stuettgen and George and Joyce ( Stuettgen ) Salinas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife LaVonne ( Donley ) Stuettgen and his son James Robert Stuettgen.
Robert showed amazing strength and determination during his fight with cancer, which will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations may be made in Robert's name to the Izaak Walton League-Bill Cook Chapter of Stevens Point. During this time of COVID 19 there will be an option to view a live stream of the funeral services on Shuda Funeral Services of Stevens Point Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Stevens Point - Robert N. Stuettgen, age 74, of Stevens Point, passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, June 8th, surrounded by his loving family. A traditional Celebration of Life service for Robert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20th at the Shuda Funeral Chapel-Stevens Point. Family and Friends can gather to share memories prior to the service from 9:00-11:00 am at the funeral chapel.
Robert was born on September 15, 1945, the son of Anthony and Margaret (Hauser) Stuettgen in Germantown, Wisconsin. He attended grade school at St. Boniface and later graduated from Germantown High School. While attending high school, he was active in football and basketball, but most importantly had the opportunity to meet the love of his life LaVonne June Donley. They were married on January 25, 1964 at Good Shepherd Church in Menomonee Falls and raised three children together.
Upon completing high school, Robert entered an apprenticeship program and became a journeyman sheet metal worker. He spent his entire career working in the Milwaukee area and became an excellent craftsman in his trade. His unique talents were displayed with some of the specialty jobs he completed including the harp and ladles located on top of the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Following a long career, he retired and relocated with his wife to Stevens Point Wisconsin in 1995. He held various part-time jobs during his retirement to "stay busy" but also found time for his special interests. His interests included hunting and fishing with his family and life long friends as well as watching the Packers and Badgers. He was also an active member of the Izaak Walton League and volunteered his time for causes such as Bootstrap and Trees for Tomorrow. His highest priority though, was taking care of and spending time with his family creating amazing memories. He cared for his wife during her battle with cancer, but lost her on 8-22-16 after 52 years of marriage. He was extremely handy and was always available to help his family with their home projects. He was also available to listen and provide sound advice when people had a problem.
Robert is survived by two of his children Duane and Kim ( Stuettgen ) Larson, Bryan and Jami Stuettgen and daughter-in-law Lorie ( Stuettgen ) Michalak. His grandchildren Brian and Skyler Larson, Brandon and Emma Larson, Brody and Jenna Stuettgen, Austin Stuettgen, Kelsi Stuettgen and Taylor Stuettgen. His great grandchildren Mason, Grace and Paisley. His siblings Janet ( Stuettgen ) Nienow, Ken and Sheryl Stuettgen, Mark and Patti Stuettgen and George and Joyce ( Stuettgen ) Salinas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife LaVonne ( Donley ) Stuettgen and his son James Robert Stuettgen.
Robert showed amazing strength and determination during his fight with cancer, which will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations may be made in Robert's name to the Izaak Walton League-Bill Cook Chapter of Stevens Point. During this time of COVID 19 there will be an option to view a live stream of the funeral services on Shuda Funeral Services of Stevens Point Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 17, 2020.