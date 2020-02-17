|
|
Robert O. Ellingson
Amherst Jct - Robert Ole Ellingson, 91, of the Town of New Hope, Amherst Junction, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 . Bob was born in Iola, Wisconsin on May 18, 1928, a son of the late Myrtle (Roe) and Maurice J Ellingson. He married Beverly Jane Berg in 1950. She preceded him in death on March 11th, 2018.
Bob graduated from Iola High School in 1946. He graduated from UWSP in 1950 and served in the Korean War and was a Bronze Star recipient. He lived and taught high school in Marquette, Michigan for 2 years (1954-1956), moved to Madison Wisconsin and worked for the Wisconsin Conservation Department for 34 years retiring in 1998. He served as chair for the Conservation Congress for several years. Bob & Bev moved to the family homestead in Amherst Jct. in 2001. Bob was active at the North New Hope Lutheran Church where he served as Council President and Sexton of the church cemetery. In 2007, he co-founded the annual "Drive Your Tractor To Church Sunday". His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening. He always looked forward to visiting with friends and spending time with his family, which was his pride and joy.
He is survived by five sons, Robert O. Ellingson Jr. and wife Pam of Lakewood, Wisconsin; Mark J. and wife Tammie of Amherst Junction, Wisconsin; Paul and wife Krissanne of Madison, Wisconsin; James and Cyndy of Blue Mounds, Wisconsin; David and wife Laura of Fitchburg, Wisconsin. 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Bob was also preceded in death by his siblings, John, Mary Olson, Richard and Sidney.
A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at North New Hope Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 21st, with Reverend Michael Peuse officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held at the church on Friday 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North New Hope Lutheran Church Scholarship Endowment Fund and Cemetery Fund. Voie Funeral Home of Iola is assisting the family with arrangements. Register Book and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.voiefuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020