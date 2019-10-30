|
Robert "Bob" Olsen
Stevens Point - Robert "Bob" Olsen age 79, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully at Wausau Aspirus Hospital on Tuesday morning October 29, 2019.
Funeral services for Bob will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday November 2, 2019 at Good Shepard Church in Plover. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. The Plover V.F.W. will have a military ritual for Bob at 7:00 Friday evening at Shuda's. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service Saturday at the church. Burial with full military honors will be at the Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Bob was born June 24, 1940 in Green Bay, the son of Clarence and Agnes (DeGroot) Olsen. After schooling, Bob entered the United States Army on February 3, 1959. During his 20 years serving his country, he was stationed all over the world, including Vietnam, and earned numerous medals. He was discharged September 30, 1979 at Ft Lewis, WA. Bob married Barbara Tompkins in Green Bay in 1964.
After his honorable discharge Bob and his family returned to Green Bay then moved to Blackwell, WI before moving to Stevens Point in 1986. He worked at Joerns until his 2nd retirement in 2007. Bob was a military man his entire life and was proud of his country. He is a member of the Plover V.F.W., and was an avid Packer fan.
Bob is survived by his two children: Christina (Jery) Kolodziej, Plover and Robert Olsen Jr, Stevens Point. Three grandchildren: Codie Olsen, Anthony Kolodziej, and Hailey (Lee) Lake. One great grandson: Atticus. His brother: Roger Olsen, Green Bay and his sister: Judy (Frank) Francart, Neenah. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara in 2017, four sisters, and three brothers.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019