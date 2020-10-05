Robert "Bob" S. Russell
Stevens Point - Robert "Bob" S. Russell, age 88 of Stevens Point died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Portage County Health Care Center. Bob was born May 8, 1932 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Carl and Anna (Ceplina) Russell.
His marriage to Mary Ann Longhurst took place on February 9, 1952 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stevens Point. His wife Mary Ann survives. Bob was employed for Soo Line Railroad for 37 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Monsignor McGinley Council 1170 of Stevens Point.
Bob enjoyed coin collecting, skiing, golf, biking, walking and traveling. He loved most watching his children and grandchildren in various events and activities.
Survivors include his wife Mary Ann, three daughters; Mary Lu (Tom) Chick of CO., Bonnie (Joe) Verhagen of Kaukauna, and Jackie (Carey) Galloway of Stevens Point. One son Tom "Tommy" Russell of Co., his thirteen grandchildren; Brian (Jamie) Chick, Kevin (Kimmy) Chick and Kyle (Jenny) Chick, Erin Verhagen, Maeghan (Will) May, Kelley (Dean) Potila, Andy Russell, Jenny Russell and Nick Russell, Jovy Russell, Ty Russell, Jason (Monica) Galloway and Jeff Galloway. His seven Great Grandchildren; Alex Chick, Caleb Chick, Anastazie Chick, Emery Chick, Cooper Chick, Henry May and Aiden Galloway.
Bob was preceded in death by one son William "Bill" Russell, his brother Lawrence, and three sisters Ruth Hill, Mae Spangle and Elaine Pflugardt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. 1709 Wyatt Ave. in Stevens Point. Rev. Jeffery Hennes officiating. Burial will in the Guardian Angel Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends can meet at the church at 10:45 to be seated for mass. Masks will be required for the mass, and social distancing will be enforced at the church. If you are not comfortable coming, or are not feeling well, online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Robert's family would like to thank the staff at the Portage County Health Care Center (the Timber Trail unit) for all their wonderful care given to Bob.