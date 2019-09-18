|
|
Robert "Bob" Stroik
Stevens Point - Robert "Bob" J. Stroik, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Ascension St. Michael's hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on February 12, 1938, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He was a twin son of Alex and Teckla (Lewandowski) Stroik, growing up on the "north side" of Stevens Point. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 - 1962. Following his time in the military he started his career as a truck driver for Copps Corporation, until his retirement in 2003.
On May 5, 1962, he married Marlene Cisewski at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stevens Point. They recently celebrated 57 years of marriage. Together they raised their family in Stevens Point. Nothing was more important to Bob than his family. He and Marlene taught their children that family wasn't just about the people who are born into it, but the people you welcomed into it too. Family gatherings were large, numerous and loud, especially during football season. Spoiling his 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren was his greatest joy. He loved playing card games, playing pranks on his grandkids and going to their many sporting and dance events.
Bob served as 9th Ward Alderman in the City of Stevens Point, from 1979 to 1981, was involved with the Knights of Columbus, the Marine Corps League and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers, taking trips to the casino, playing cards with family and friends and listening to music out on his back deck during the summer. Bob's heart was made of pure gold. He was a man who loved volunteering and helping people, many times recruiting his grandchildren to volunteer also, not realizing the valuable life lessons they were learning by doing so. He organized many fundraising cookouts for the Knights of Columbus and Marine Corps League at County Market in Stevens Point.
The pain of his loss will be felt by many. The family's greatest wish is that you remember Bob's loving, mischievous, giving spirit, and his patriotism. We wish to thank the VA Administration for taking care of "our" Marine as his health declined.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marlene; their four children, Karen (Alan) Schroeder, Stevens Point, Rob (Linda), Wrightstown, Linda (Barry) Goddard, Randy (Kelly), Stevens Point; 11 grandchildren, Evan (Bertha) Keip, Jenna Keip, Cole (Holly) Schroeder, Brooke Schroeder, Megan (Tom) Dodson, Brad Stroik, Kailey (Andy) Geniesse, Nate Goddard, Conner Stroik, Noah Stroik, and Olivia Stroik; 5 great-grandchildren, Brett, Bella, Xander, Keagan and Collin; brother, Fr. Placid Stroik; sister Theresa (Kenneth) Hintz, sisters-in-law Jan (Victor) Stroik. Judy (Ron) Greiner, Loretta (Len) Cisewski, Lillian (Jerome) Cisewski,; brother-in-law Kenneth Cisewski and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Victor, Raymond, Richard (twin) and sisters Betty (Emil) Gliszynski, Barbara (Hank) Bortz.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Stevens Point. His brother Rev. Placid Stroik will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services Saturday morning in the St. Faustina Room at St. Peter Church. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Guardian Angel cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 18, 2019