Robert Winblad
Robert "Bob" Winblad, age 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday August 30, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on October 19, 1939 to Martin and Elizabeth Winblad.
Bob served in the United States Army. He is formerly of Stevens Point where he was a teacher for 23 years at Ben Franklin Jr. High School. Bob also coached volleyball and softball before retiring to Eagle River 20 years ago. He continued to substitute teach at Northland Pines as well as volunteer at the Northwoods Children's Museum. He was an avid Musky fisherman, but most importantly grandpa.
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years: Jayne; daughters: Jennifer (Aaron) Lifschutz of Eagle River, WI, Allison (Paul) Eger of Hopkins, MN; grandchildren: Abel and Aiden Lifschutz; brother: Ronald (Linda) of Florida; sister: Nancy (Arthur) Greig of Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his: parents; brother: Richard; sister: Edith Compton.
A memorial service will be at 1pm on Sunday September 6, 2020 at the Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials in Bob's name to the: American Heart Association
, Northland Pines Music Boosters or Northland Pines High School Baseball.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com