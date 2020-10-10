Roberta Brooks Baldwin MorellPort Edwards - Roberta Brooks Baldwin Morell passed away peacefully at home on October 8, with her cat Oreo and her family by her side. She was born in Green Lake, Wisconsin on January 17, 1920 to George and Carol (Brooks) Baldwin. Roberta graduated from Green Lake High School and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, where she received degrees in French, Geography and Music. Roberta was the first woman to be accepted into the university band under the direction of Ray Dvorak.After graduation, she taught band in Omro WI, where she met her husband Clifford Morell. Roberta and Cliff spent their early years of marriage in Madison and Barrington IL. In 1955, she and Cliff moved their family to Port Edwards, where they made their forever home. Cliff was the band director in Port Edwards, and Roberta was very involved behind the scenes, delivering instruments to be fixed at Speltz Music Company, taking care of the marching band uniforms, and accompanying on the piano for music contests. Cliff and Roberta were longtime members of the United Methodist Church, where Roberta served as Sunday School superintendent and served on many other committees.Roberta will be remembered for her generosity and service to other people. In her later years, she helped with the local food pantry, Meals on Wheels, and Stuff the Bus and went on many mission trips.Roberta's greatest joy was her family and friends. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren at her cottage on Green Lake. She would never miss an opportunity to get together with church family and friends.Roberta is survived by her three children: Sharon, Stevens Point WI, Brian (Jennifer) Smyrna GA, Sheila (Dan) Green Lake WI; and four grandchildren: Adam (Teresa) Smith, Kaitlin Smith, Allison (Tim) Weinzapfel, Josh Schreiber.Due to the Covid virus, there will be no formal service. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Roberta had her "Celebration of Life" last January when she celebrated her 100th birthday at the Alexander House in Port Edwards with her family and friends.At Roberta's request, all memorials should be directed to Port Edwards United Methodist Church.