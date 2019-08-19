Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Amherst, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Amherst, WI
Roger Dudley Sr.


1941 - 2019
Roger Dudley Sr. Obituary
Roger Dudley Sr.

Amherst - Roger L. Dudley Sr., age 78, peacefully returned to the arms of the Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born on April 27, 1941, to parents Lemuel and Elsie Dudley, Roger grew up in Milwaukee, attended Custer High School, and worked as an auto mechanic and a propane truck driver.

He married his next-door neighbor, Merna (nee Jones), on September 7, 1962. In 1968, the family moved to Amherst, Wis., and purchased a mobile mill and feed service, which he ran for nearly two decades through Wayne Feeds. Before his retirement, he also drove milk truck.

Roger is survived by his wife, Merna; children Roger Jr., Michael, and Merry (all of Amherst); grandchildren Sam (Tara Tepp, Amherst), Macy (Neenah), and Ian (Amherst); and his great-grandchildren, Chloe and Jase. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister, as well as his great-granddaughter, Evelyn.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11:30 a.m., with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church of Amherst.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Home of Waupaca for their excellent care during Roger's lengthy illness.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
