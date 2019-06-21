|
|
Roland F. Martin
Amherst Jct. - Roland F. Martin, age 86, of Amherst Jct., WI, passed away Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on January 2, 1933 in Kronenwetter, WI to Helen (Dupuis) and Harold Martin and attended local schools including the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. Roland married Carole Knudtson on June 7, 1958 in Stevens Point.
Roland worked in photofinishing all of his life, starting at Mid-State Photo in 1958 as plant manager, then Colorcraft as General Manager, and finally with Kodak's Qualex Inc. as Regional Manager. He was responsible for three photo plants at his retirement. They were in Fargo, ND, Minneapolis, MN, and Stevens Point, WI. Roland was Vice President of the North Central Region of the Photo Marketing Association. He retired from the photo industry in 1993 after 35 years.
When not working, Roland spent his time volunteering in the Boy Scouts; 54 years as an adult and 4 years as a Boy Scout in Samoset Council. He spent 30 years with St Stanislaus Parish Troop 298, 25 as Scoutmaster, and 3 years as Scoutmaster of St Stephen Parish Troop 297. The last 20 years, he was Samoset Council President for 4 years, Vice President of Properties for 4 years, and on the Council Board and Advisory Board for the last 12. While he was president, he was responsible for building Akela's World Cub Scout Camp, registering all scout units in 3 months of the year instead of 12, and putting a large Scout Shop for all scouting materials and uniforms at the Samoset Scout Office. Roland was the proud father of four Eagle Scouts. He was involved with CWES. Roland was a Silver Beaver recipient. He was a Vigil Honor Member of the Order of the Arrow
Roland was chairman of the Tesomas Alumni Camping Trust, T.A.C.T. The trust is responsible for building the Al and Chris Hanna Venture base for Scouts of 14 years and older at Crystal Lake Scout Reservation next to Camp Tesomas. The trust is also responsible for investing money given to it by the Hannas and using the interest to help scouts financially in going to scout camp.
Roland served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. He was honorably discharged from Fort McPhearson in Atlanta, Georgia. At Fort McPhearson, he was a photographer for Lieutenant General Bolling, head of the US Third Army, and his staff.
Roland enjoyed traveling, fishing, and gardening with his wife, Carole. He also enjoyed hunting with his loved ones. Most of all he enjoyed having all of his family with him, especially on all the major holidays and Packer football days.
Roland is survived by his beloved wife, Carole (nee Knudtson), his dear sister Marilyn (Raymond) Gockowski, his children Lauri (David) Keefe, Scot (Julie) Martin, Brian Martin, Patrick (Kay) Martin, and Chris (Francesca) Martin; grandchildren Supriya, Taslima, and Suresh Keefe, Trevor (Megan) and Tyler Martin, Veronica (Dean) Groshek, Kassidy Martin (Clayton Behm), Ashley Pinkert (Jim Milkowski), Shane, Quinton, Allysa, and Joshua Martin, and Geno and Joey Martin-Skyles. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Landon Martin-Behm, Livea Pinkert, and Penelope Milkowski. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Duane "Pudge" Martin, and his sister in law Karen Martin.
The Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Amherst at 11 AM on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, with Father Dan Hackel, officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 9 AM until the time of the service at the church. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wisconsin Veterans Home - King, the Heart Foundation or CWES.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 21, 2019