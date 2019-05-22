Roman B. Jakubek



Plover - Roman B. Jakubek Sr, age 75, of Plover, passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2019. Roman was born April 19, 1944 to the late Stanley, Sr and Genevieve (Kaminski) Jakubek in Custer.



Roman worked for Bake Rite Bakery for over 16 years until in closed. Afterwards worked with Walczyk Construction as a masonry laborer and with his friend, Don Cote on area remodeling projects for a few years. In 1988 he started with American Asphalt of Wisconsin, then 7 years later worked with Fahrner Seal Coating.



Survivors include his brothers, Stanley, Jr (Judy) Jakubek and Michael (Laura) Jakubek. Sisters, Theresa (Arnold) Filtz and Lucy (Robert) Slowinski. Roman's children, Renee Riske, Kevin Jakubek and Roman Jakubek, Jr.



After retirement Roman enjoyed celebrating life events with his nephews and nieces. Hunting on the family farm, fishing for the big one and proudly displaying his trophy catch and other native wildlife. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Nascar. He was Dale Earnhardt's biggest fan.



A celebration of Roman's life and burial will be held at a later date.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary