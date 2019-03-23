Roman "Romie" Slowinski



Stevens Point - Roman "Romie" Slowinski, age 92, passed away on Sunday March 17, 2019 at North Crest Assisted Living under the care Ascension Hospice surrounded by family.



A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held for Romie at 11:00AM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Stevens Point. Rev. Jerzy Rebacz will officiate. Burial with full Military Honors will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4-6:30PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Shuda Funeral Home - 3200 Stanley St., Stevens Point. A General Rosary will be prayed for Romie at 6:30pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 10-10:45am at the church.



Roman was born on June 21, 1926 in Stevens Point, the son of Anton and Stella "Lewandowski" Slowinski. He attened local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School. Romie served our country during World War II in the Army as a heavy equipment operator until he was honorably discharged. Romie worked for Consolidated Papers - Wisconsin River Division for 50 years and retired in 1987. He married Sophie (Glodowski) Bennett on April 20, 1963 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.



Romie was an avid hunter, fisher, golfer, bowler, puzzle solver and cribbage player. He enjoyed being active and sharing his passions with his family. Romie also enjoyed being outdoors. He loved gardening, canning, and helping out on the farm.



Romie is survived by his daughter Jamy Klopotic, 3 stepchildren: Mary Jo (Mike) Denis, Patricia "Tish" Bennett, and Dan "Biff" Bennett, 10 grandchildren: Michelle (Bam) Zinser, Nicole (Brian) Denis-Sinkler, Leah (Christian) Czerwonka, Patrick (Maria Jose-Denis) Denis, Kirstin (Sean Holland) Peterson, Justin (Mark Leissring) Mathis, Kate (Casey Young) Bennett, Jeralyn (Nick) Stevens, Danielle Bennett, and Jenna (Adam Kuklinski) Klopotic. He is further survived 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sophie, brothers Leo, John Slowen, Benedict, Aloysius, Steven, Alexander, and Alfred; sisters Frances, Martie, Teri, Angie, Florence, Cecilia, Dorothy, and Sally.



Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 23, 2019