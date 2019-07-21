Romona B. Lilla



Custer - Romona B. Lilla, age 92, of Custer, WI, died Friday July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born April 2, 1927 in Stevens Point to the late Walter and Teckla (Wrycza) Gagas.



Her marriage to Ervin R. Lilla took place on March 2, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Ervin died Sept. 22, 2009.



Romona enjoyed cooking for over 35 years for many weddings and Sacred Heart Parish picnics. She also enjoyed spending many hours in her flower garden. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary society for over 50 years.



Survivors include her children; Kathy (James) Wrycza, Mike (Sharon) Lilla, Marlene Trzebiatowski, Rita (Fred) Wanta and Laurie (Bryon) Simonis.



Grandchildren; Jason, Chris, Renee, Mark, Curtis, Kim, Brian, Jeff, Kristin, Brad, Jeremy, Nicole, Amanda & Brooke.



Great Grandchildren; Katelyn, Matthew, Megan, Jonathan, Lily, Ryan, Kelsey, Garrett, Michael, Hannah, Haley, Ryan, Adam, Brandon, Jacob, Josh, Bryce, Whitney, Casey, Emily and Grayson.



Preceded in death by her husband Ervin, son-in-law; Hank Trzebiatowski Jr., Two great grandsons; Tanner Simonis & Michael Lilla Jr., Twelve siblings and family friend Albert Scheski.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Polonia. Rev. Brandon Guenther will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services Wednesday morning at the Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.



The family would like to thank Care Helpers Anita Garski, Pat Gagas, Carol Kluck and Ministry Home Care Hospice for all their loving care especially Lori, Sue and Stephanie. Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019