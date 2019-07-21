Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Resources
More Obituaries for Romona Lilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romona B. Lilla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Romona B. Lilla Obituary
Romona B. Lilla

Custer - Romona B. Lilla, age 92, of Custer, WI, died Friday July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. She was born April 2, 1927 in Stevens Point to the late Walter and Teckla (Wrycza) Gagas.

Her marriage to Ervin R. Lilla took place on March 2, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Ervin died Sept. 22, 2009.

Romona enjoyed cooking for over 35 years for many weddings and Sacred Heart Parish picnics. She also enjoyed spending many hours in her flower garden. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary society for over 50 years.

Survivors include her children; Kathy (James) Wrycza, Mike (Sharon) Lilla, Marlene Trzebiatowski, Rita (Fred) Wanta and Laurie (Bryon) Simonis.

Grandchildren; Jason, Chris, Renee, Mark, Curtis, Kim, Brian, Jeff, Kristin, Brad, Jeremy, Nicole, Amanda & Brooke.

Great Grandchildren; Katelyn, Matthew, Megan, Jonathan, Lily, Ryan, Kelsey, Garrett, Michael, Hannah, Haley, Ryan, Adam, Brandon, Jacob, Josh, Bryce, Whitney, Casey, Emily and Grayson.

Preceded in death by her husband Ervin, son-in-law; Hank Trzebiatowski Jr., Two great grandsons; Tanner Simonis & Michael Lilla Jr., Twelve siblings and family friend Albert Scheski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Polonia. Rev. Brandon Guenther will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services Wednesday morning at the Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.

For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank Care Helpers Anita Garski, Pat Gagas, Carol Kluck and Ministry Home Care Hospice for all their loving care especially Lori, Sue and Stephanie.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now