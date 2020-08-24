Romona J. Huff
Custer - Romona Jean Huff, age 86, of Custer passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family under the care of Heartland Hospice.
A private family graveside will be held at St Mary's Parish Cemetery in Custer at a later date.
Romona was born on January 14, 1934, the daughter of Leo and Lillian (Skibba) Worzella. She attended schools in the Stevens Point area and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School. After graduating, Mona worked as a switchboard operator in Milwaukee. On June 13, 1953 she married the love of her life Jack Huff in Blenker, WI.
Mona was the perfect homemaker and mother to her six children. She enjoyed cooking and hosting card parties for the church, playing cards with family and friends, crossword puzzles (always done in ink), spending time with her grandchildren, and always putting her family first.
She is survived by her 5 children: Pam (Jim) Meshak, Denise Zimmerman, Scott Huff, Lawrence (Jennifer) Huff, and Wendy (Tom) Feltz; 15 grandchildren: Tony, Jeff, Brian, Keith, Mark, Jeannie, Richard, Andy, Adam, Angela "Quinn", Ashley, Jacqueline, Katlyn, Chris, and Jenny; and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, daughter Sherry, and great grandson Jaxson.
