Ronald A. Buelow
Junction City - Ronald A. Buelow, 72, Junction City, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home, after a long battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Junction City, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Dr. Timothy Roser will officiate. Burial will take place in Buelow Cemetery at a later date.
Ronald was born on November 29, 1947 in Stevens Point, to Arthur and Joahanna (Pliska) Buelow and was a 1966 graduate of P.J. Jacobs High School, Stevens Point. He married Donna K. Tanck on May 8, 1976 in Stevens Point.
Ron was employed as a pressman at Norlan, Inc. in Schofield for 26 years.
Ron enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, deer hunting, traveling and trying his luck at the casino. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, their son Gene A. (Lisa) Buelow of Iola, 4 grandchildren, Brandon (Angele), Miranda, Devin and Spencer Buelow and 2 great grandchildren, Dimitri and Kinsley. He is also survived by his siblings, Cheryl (Tom) Hunt of Brussels, Cliff Buelow of Sun Prairie, Randy (Jill) Buelow of Mosinee, James (Debbie) Buelow of Mosinee, Gail (Bruce) Kuklinski of Rosholt, Wayne (Brenda) Buelow of Knowlton and Mark (Jackie) Buelow of Auburndale. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers in infancy, and a sister, Ruth Stencil.
The family wishes to thank Ascension at Home Hospice for all their help.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020