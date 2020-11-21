Ronald Conrad Disher



Poynette - Ronald Conrad Disher, age 77, of Poynette, passed away at Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



Ron was born on October 8, 1943, in Stevens Point, the son of Peter and Nellie (Trzebiatowski) Disher. He graduated from St. Mary's Junior High School in Fancher in 1956 and from PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point in 1960. In 1961, Ron volunteered for the draft and served three years in Germany where he met the love of his life, Karin. He went on to serve one year in South Vietnam as a Combat Engineer. Ron and Karin had two children of whom he was very proud—Peter Disher of Madison and Susan Borden of Doha, Qatar. He joined the Wisconsin State Patrol in June of 1968 and served 30 years before retiring in 1997. He then taught at Madison College in 2018.



He is survived by his wife, Karin (Schulz) Disher; children, Peter Disher and Susan Borden; siblings, Donald Disher, Mary (Disher) Lokken, Marcy (Disher) Nichols, William Disher; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Regina Disher, Cynthia Disher, Jerome Disher and Lucille (Disher) Krebs.



Memorial services will be held for immediate family only at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, with Fr. Balaraju Eturi presiding. Military rites will be provided by the Poynette Area Veterans following the service. Inurnment will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ron's name to St. Croix Hospice, 414 Broadway St.



Baraboo, WI 53913.



Special thanks to friends Mary Lou and Ken Mepham, Sarah and Andy Quinn, Katelyn Quinn, Barb and Larry Johnson for their love and support.



Too well loved to ever be forgotten, forever in our hearts, rest in eternal peace.









