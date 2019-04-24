Ronald D. Sturm



Junction City - Ronald D. Sturm age 79 of Junction City, passed away on April 19, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Weston.



A memorial gathering and celebration of Ron's life will take place from 1:00 - 5:00pm on Sunday, May 5 at Memories event hall in Plover, WI.



Ron was born September 24, 1939 in Stevens Point, the son of Roderick and Marian (Erickson) Sturm. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1957. After graduation he served in the Army reserves for six months at Ft. Ord, CA. On October 11, 1958 Ron married his sweetheart, Judy Newby at St. Stephens Catholic Church rectory. The couple spent the first years of marriage in various homes in central Wisconsin before settling in Junction City, where they spent the past 50 years, many of these, tending to their small hobby farm. Ron drove semi for 19 years, first with Glendenning Trucking Co. and then Ruan Transport. During the late 1970's, the Sturm family owned and operated The Driftwood Inn Supper Club on Lake DuBay.



Following his driving career, Ron spent 11 years with the Teamsters Union as Vice President and Business Agent before retiring in 1992. In his retirement, Ron was a driver for Midstate Tours and other casino transportation companies.



Ron was a well-known musician in the area, playing for numerous country and polka bands over the years including the Hermie Bella Band. He was also a long-time member of the local Moose Club and enjoyed attending and participating in music events around the area, including many area church picnics, where he performed Polish masses with the Choraliers.



He is survived by his wife Judy and their four daughters: Tami (Duane) Duda, Stevens Point; Teri Harcrow (Lonnie Skibba), Junction City; Trudi Sturm, Wisconsin Rapids; Traci Peters (Rob Graziano), Muskego; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; and his brother Richard (Carol) Sturm, Stevens Point. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant grandson, and a son-in-law.