Ronald G. Skibicki
Stevens Point - Ronald Glen Skibicki, age 80, passed away unexpectedly from heart conditions on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston, WI.
Per Ronald's wishes, a visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel on 3200 Stanley Street in Stevens Point, WI. Military Honors will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point.
Ronald was born on March 6, 1940 to Marion and Renetta (Zoromski) Skibicki, in Stevens Point WI. He attended local schools, graduating from Pacelli High School in 1958. He worked as a Lithographic Stripper for Worzalla Publishing Company from 1959-2002. That work carried over to his love of children's books, and he enjoyed reading books with his children and watching his grandchildren read those same books.
Ronald joined the US Army on October 14, 1963, working in communications. He was stationed in Japan, San Francisco, and New York. He was honorably discharged in 1969.
Ronald met the love of his life, Juliane Kostka, at Sunset Lake. They married on September 15, 1973. Together they enjoyed fish fries, Old Fashioneds, and date nights. They took day trips close to home here and there, ventured to Las Vegas a few times, and their most recent trip was out to Wyoming and Arizona. They built a loving home, raised two children, loved on their grandchildren, and enjoyed their playful cats over the years - Danny Boy, Bailey, Jasmine and Jasper, and their current cats Sunny and Rocky.
Ron loved to hunt and fish with his buddies. He enjoyed waterskiing, and even showed his children he still had it, by getting up on skis on a whim at age 65. He had a love for travel, taking his family on vacations to see Wisconsin and various parts of the great USA, and Canada. He loved taking his children ice fishing, and during the summer months, fishing on his boats. He was excited to catch his prize muskellunge on Big Sand Lake when renting a cabin for a week with his family. He was an avid reader of the Wall Street Journal, keeping up with the financial world and the stock market. He loved to stay up to date with the news and politics, and never held back on giving his two cents, even if you didn't ask him. He enjoyed doing genealogy on his father's side of the family, reaching out and connecting with long lost relatives. He was a member of the Heart of Wisconsin Gem and Mineral Society, and was always on the lookout for that special specimen that caught his eye. He loved to visit beaches and quarries to search for and collect rocks, and often went to rock and gem shows around the state and in Minnesota and Michigan. Ron was passionate about all the projects he did, completing them with precision, perfection, and a deep sense of pride. He had a great sense of humor and a keen wit, and liked to laugh at his own jokes.
His favorite place was his back yard, where he kept a meticulously maintained and manicured lawn. He took pride in his vegetable garden, always sharing his crops with family and neighbors. He always kept his birdfeeders and birdbaths full, and kept corncobs out for the squirrels, turkeys, and deer that he could watch from his patio doors. He was always busy doing something. You could often find him out in the garage making squirrel houses, fixing birdfeeders and building birdhouses, or just fixing things that had broken. If he wasn't in the garage, he was out in the yard picking up sticks, rearranging his landscaping, tending to the vegetable garden, or taking a rest on his "contemplation bench" just marveling at nature.
He is survived by his wife, Juliane; daughter Kelly Drevlow, Arpin; son Kyle (Sara) Skibicki, Plover; grandsons Austin and Ethan Drevlow; granddaughters Ava and Kelsey Skibicki; his brother Norbert Lee Skibicki, Milwaukee; nieces, nephews, and many special friends near and dear to his heart.
He is preceeded in death by his parents, various aunts, uncles, and cousins.
