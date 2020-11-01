Ron and Julie were our great neighbors across the street, adjoining what our kids, Claudine, Nicole, and Catherine called the “forest.” Julie was always kind and approachable, and Ron was a friendly neighbor. We moved in in fall 1977, and Ron helped me deal with Wisconsin winters (since we had just moved there from Los Angeles). He gave me abundant information about house paint and yard care, and he taught our girls to sample the wild berries in the forest. Our kids and theirs learned to ride bikes together and how to socialize (back then in L.A. we never dared to let our girls play unsupervised). Our kids and theirs waited for the school bus at the same stop. When we finally moved away to in 1984, our cat escaped into the forest, and we didn't notice until we had reached our new home in La Crosse. The Skibickis helped to round up our cat for our return to Point, when they took us in to reminisce. We will never forget the happy years on Leonard St. and the neighbors who helped us turn our house into a home.

Rich Pinnell

