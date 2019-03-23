Ronald Hanson



Stevens Point - Ron Hanson



Stevens Point - Ron Hanson, 81, died late Monday evening, March 20. 2019 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital peacefully surrounded by his loving family.



He was born February 13, 1938, the son of Edward and Agnes Hanson. Ron was an accomplished musician best known as the lead singer for The Orbits, a local band he started in the 60s that was signed by Shelby Singleton Records. In the 1970s they performed as the Kansas Road Band and toured with numerous bands including The Turtles, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, The Monkeys, and The Grass Roots, who Ron later joined.



He served in the U.S. Army with the 410th signal corps from 1961-1963.



Ron operated Hanson Cleaners, formerly Dun-Rite Dry Cleaners, and enjoyed good food, snowmobile racing and sports cars.



He is survived by his beloved daughters, Laurie (Franco) Terango, Chrisi Hanson Zagrzebski and Carolyn (Chase) Meyer; grandchildren, Roman, Sophia, Aria, Nico, Creed, Maddox, Jadon, and Miles; his longtime companion and best friend, Peggy Elhert, and many lifelong caring friends.



In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in Ron's name will be established at a later date.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on March 26, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Peters Catholic Church, officiated by Fr Don Przybylski. Burial with full military honors will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery immediately following. Family and friends may call at the St. Faustina Room of St. Peter's Church from 9:30 A.M, until the time for mass.