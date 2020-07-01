Ronald J. "Ron" Eron
1963 - 2020
Ronald "Ron" J. Eron

Stevens Point - Ronald J. Eron

Of Stevens Point passed away unexpectedly Monday evening June 29, 2020 at his home due to health complications. Age 56 Ron was born December 1, 1963 in Stevens Point. He is the son of Elizabeth (Wiernik) Eron of Stevens Point, and the late Emil Eron. Ron attended local grade schools and graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High School in 1982.

Ron worked for SNE Enterprises in Stevens Point and Mosinee for over 25 years, but most recently was working at Foremost Industries in Plover.

In his free time he spent all the time he could with his two kids, Madeline and Elliot, as they were the center of his life. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions or memorials for the continuing education of Madeline and Elliot would be appreciated.

Survivors include his two children; Madeline Eron of Clarksville, TN, and Elliot Eron of Stevens Point. His mother Elizabeth Eron, and one brother Daniel (Diane) Eron both of Stevens Point. Ron was preceded in death by his father Emil, his maternal grandparents Henry and Angeline Wiernik and paternal grandparents Walter and Gertrude Eron.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. Friday morning July 3, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home until 11:15 a.m. There will be a private family funeral service at 11:30 a.m. The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Due to COVID 19, the wearing of masks are suggested and social distancing will be required.






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:15 AM
Pisarski Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Pisarski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
