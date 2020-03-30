|
Ronald J. Gagas
Stevens Point - Ronald J. Gagas, age 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 28, 2020 at his home in Stevens Point.
Ron was born June 9, 1940 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to John and Regina Gagas.
Ron Married Joan K. Polum on November 28, 1959.
In Ron's earlier years, he enjoyed racing stock cars, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children. He worked in construction and was a heavy equipment operator at Stuczynski Trucking & Excavating Inc. In later years, he continued to enjoy hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing cards and fishing. He will be greatly loved and missed by all.
He is survived by four sons Lawrence (Laurie) Gagas Of Glenrock, Wyoming, Timothy (Paula Sawyers-Gagas) Gagas, of Stevens Point, Tod Gagas, of Stevens Point, and Steven (Sharon) Gagas of Stevens Point; three sisters, Maxine (Ray) Marks, Terri (Roy) Wanta, and Darlene Harris; six grandchildren, Lindsay (Morgan) Rothleutner, Lacey (Jack) Dills, Brent (Jenny) Gagas, Jessalynn Gagas (Shawn Kieffer), Katelynn Gagas, and Lonnie Gagas; eight great-grandchildren Rylee, Maverick, Lily, Bridger, Bailey, Ryker, Eli, and Asa.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Regina Gagas; his wife Joan Gagas; and his brother Cliff Gagas.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, there will be a Family Graveside Committal, and it will be held at a later date in summer 2020. The family would like to thank Interim Hospice Staff for their loving care of Ron the last several months, especially Roseann and Tim.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020