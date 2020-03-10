Services
Ronald Lee Riggins was born in Omaha Nebraska on August 27, 1939 and grew up in Dougherty, IA. He passed away after a lengthy illness at North Ridge Hospice March 9, 2020.

Ronald graduated from St. Patrick's high school, Dougherty, IA and attended St. Francis School of Radiologic Technology in La Crosse, WI. There he met and married Judith Hansen in 1965 for 28 years. Ronald had a lengthy career at St Michael's Hospital where, with his quick Irish wit, he made many lifelong friends. He was an avid golfer, sportsman and Ford station wagon pilot on many family vacations. Ronald also attended Buddy Holly's last concert at the Surf Ballroom and remained a lifelong fan.

Ronald is survived by one sister Rosemary (Frank) Schiller, California. 3 children: Andrew (Sara), Madison; William (Darien), Madison; and Sarah (Daniel) Topp, Tomah. He is also survived by 5 Grandchildren: Taryn King, Daine Riggins, Connor King, Ella Riggins and Ava Riggins. He was preceded in death by his sister Kathleen Lewis and his brother Edmund Riggins.

Profound thanks to Rodney Hoeth, David Enersen and Taryn King, without whom he wouldn't have been able to continue living independently as long as he did. Our gratitude is beyond words, and no one appreciated it more than Ronald himself.

As per his wishes there will be a private celebration of life gathering will be held July 2020 in Stevens Point.

Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
