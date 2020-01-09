|
|
Ronald L. Scipior
Plover - Ronald L. Scipior
Age 54 of Plover passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on January 7, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Ron was born January 17, 1965 in Marshfield.
He was the son of the late Sylvester and Barbara (Rzepiejewski) Scipior. He married Vickie Jones on June 17, 2011. They settled in Port Edwards, and recently moved to Plover. Ron worked many jobs, including a diesel mechanic, truck driver and welder.
He loved to be busy and was often doing more than one job at a time. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with his wife Vickie, listening to music, playing games and putzing in the garage. His favorite time was playing with his grandchildren and being with his family.
He was a great husband, and amazing father and an even better grandpa. We will miss his humor, his enjoyable laugh and sarcastic nature. Ron is now reunited with his best friend, his dog Gunner, who he missed dearly over the last year.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.
Survivors include his wife Vickie, daughters Robin (Greg) Back and their children Nicholas and Steffen, Hannah (Dan) Wizner and their daughter Hannah, and his son Zach (Daynna) Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Russell.
Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Plover. Associate Pastor Leah Woehr - Grande from Good Shepard Lutheran Church officiating. Family and friends may gather from 9:00 A.M. Saturday morning until the time for services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
A daughter's message: Over 30 years was not enough time in this life to accumulate enough hugs, love and advice you were so good at sharing. You taught me to be strong, brave and a loving person like yourself. Until we meet again, I love you.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020