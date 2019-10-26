Services
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lorbecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Ron" Lorbecki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald "Ron" Lorbecki Obituary
Ronald "Ron" Lorbecki

Whiting - Ronald "Ron" Lorbecki, age 80, of Whiting passed away from this life on October 25, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1938, in Stevens Point the son of late Ben and Evelyn (Sturm) Lorbecki. He attended local schools and was a graduate of PJ Jacobs High School and Stevens Point Vocational School (VTAE) where he received his Journeyman Electrician certification. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served from December, 1957 through December, 1961. His marriage to Betty Cherney took place on August 11, 1962, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Milladore, WI. After their marriage the couple settled in Whiting in Portage County where Ron worked as an electrician at Consolidated Papers Wisconsin River Division. His wife Betty preceded him in death on January 13, 2016.

Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years as well as spending time in the Northwoods of Wisconsin and many trips to Florida and Disney World.

Ron is survived by; his children, LuRae (Orin) Sayner, Blair Lorbecki and Ginger (Tom) Masura; Grandchildren Orin Sayner and Mike Sayner.

Further survived by his brothers; Larry (Barbara) Lorbecki, David (Patti) Lorbecki, Rick (Amy) Lorbecki, Tim (Vicki) Lorbecki.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday October 30, 2019, at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road, Plover. Deacon Art Schaller will officiate. Visitation on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the St. Bronislava Catholic Cemetery Plover. In lieu of flowers memorials in Ronald's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
Download Now