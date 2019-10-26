|
Ronald "Ron" Lorbecki
Whiting - Ronald "Ron" Lorbecki, age 80, of Whiting passed away from this life on October 25, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1938, in Stevens Point the son of late Ben and Evelyn (Sturm) Lorbecki. He attended local schools and was a graduate of PJ Jacobs High School and Stevens Point Vocational School (VTAE) where he received his Journeyman Electrician certification. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served from December, 1957 through December, 1961. His marriage to Betty Cherney took place on August 11, 1962, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Milladore, WI. After their marriage the couple settled in Whiting in Portage County where Ron worked as an electrician at Consolidated Papers Wisconsin River Division. His wife Betty preceded him in death on January 13, 2016.
Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years as well as spending time in the Northwoods of Wisconsin and many trips to Florida and Disney World.
Ron is survived by; his children, LuRae (Orin) Sayner, Blair Lorbecki and Ginger (Tom) Masura; Grandchildren Orin Sayner and Mike Sayner.
Further survived by his brothers; Larry (Barbara) Lorbecki, David (Patti) Lorbecki, Rick (Amy) Lorbecki, Tim (Vicki) Lorbecki.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday October 30, 2019, at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road, Plover. Deacon Art Schaller will officiate. Visitation on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the St. Bronislava Catholic Cemetery Plover. In lieu of flowers memorials in Ronald's name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019