Wittenberg - Rosalyn "Rosie" Kaminski, 68 of Wittenberg, died early Saturday morning May 9, 2020, under Ascension hospice care with family by her side. Born, August 5, 1951, she's the daughter of Leo and Esther Kaminski (Wroblewski). She attended St. Adalbert's catholic school and graduated from Rosholt high school. After graduation, Rosie started her career as a librarian aid at Rosholt High School where she worked for 38 years touching the lives of many individuals. After retiring from the high school, Rosie worked for six years at the Lion's Camp. She enjoyed volunteering for church functions which included noodle making, fish fry's, and church picnics. She was a member of St. Adalbert Rosary Society. Survivors include her brothers Felix, Benny (Geraldine), Teddy, Leonard, and Michael. Sisters Alice Rekowski, Marian Schultz, Celia (John Konkol), Leona (Earl Drefcinski), sister-in-law Jeanette Kaminski and brother-in-law Leroy Shulfer. Rosalyn was proceded in death by her parents. Brother Andrew. Sister Grace Shulfer. Brother-in-law James Schultz and Alfred Rekowski and sisters-in-law Marlyn Kaminski and Barbra Kaminski. The family of Rosalyn Kaminski would like to thank all the dedicated staff at the oncology department of Ascension St. Michael's hospital especially Dr. Islam and Dr. Davis. They would also like to thank Ascension hospice and home care for all their dedicated help. A private Mass of Christian Burial for Rosie was held at St. Adalbert Catholic Church Rosholt. Rev. Thomas Nirappel officiated. Burial followed in the parish cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences and to view the recorded funeral mass please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020