Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Krueger
Rose Ann Krueger

Rose Ann Krueger


1947 - 2019
Rose Ann Krueger Obituary
Rose Ann Krueger

Plover - Rose Ann Krueger

Of Plover, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 15, 2019.

Age 72 Rose was born May 29, 1947 in Oconto Falls, WI. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Anne (Burish) Krueger. Rose graduated from Gillett High School, and from USWP (University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point) with a degree in Education Studies.

Rose worked as a receptionist for Bake Rite Bakery for many years, and retired from Associated Bank after working in the Accounts Payable Department. She enjoyed Baking, doing crafts and sewing. She was a very social person and loved spending time with family and friends.

Rose is survived by her son Jeremy Krueger of Phoenix, AZ, two grandchildren Jasen (Jodi); Jessica (Bert) and two great grandchildren Jori and Julian.

She was preceded in death by her special love and longtime companion Harles "Harley" Buckmaster, and one brother Harold Krueger.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Pisarski Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Plover. Pastor Leah Woehr - Grande Officiating. Burial will be in the Restlawn Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Saturday at the Pisarski Funeral Home until the time for services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 20, 2019
