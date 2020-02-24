|
Rose M. Flugaur
Stevens Point - Rose M. Flugaur, of Stevens Point died Sunday February 23, 2020, at Riverview Lodge in Stevens Point. Age 90, Rose was born August 7, 1929, in the town of Sharon.
She was the daughter of the late Nick and Johanna (Platta) Lemke. She attended local schools.
Her marriage to Robert A. Flugaur took place on July 2, 1949, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Her husband Bob preceded her in death on February 9, 2011.
Rose worked in the Kitchen at Pacelli High School for 8 ½ years and then at Debot Center in the bakery department until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed baking and sharing her cookies with her neighbors and baked cakes for their birthdays. She also enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending winters in Florida and Arizona.
Survivors include her daughter Linda (Don) Bella of Tucson, AZ, and her son Brian (Crystal) Flugaur of Rosholt.
Five grandchildren and Five Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, William (Maxine) Lemke of Rosholt and Don Lemke of Stevens Point.
She was preceded in death by, five sisters and three brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Church Stevens Point. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a parish rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Stephens Church. In lieu of flowers memorials in Rose's name will be established at a late date. Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020