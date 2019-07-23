Rose Mary "Rosie" Kranski



Junction City - Rose Mary "Rosie" Kranski, age 78, of Junction City died Monday July 22nd, 2019 at the Marshfield hospital with her loving family at her side. Rose was born August 16th, 1940 in Stevens Point the daughter of Valerian "Vilas" and Cecilia (Bigalke) Glodowski.



She was employed at Lullabye Furniture, where she met her husband, Clarence Kranski. They were married on October 29th, 1960 at Saint Peters Catholic Church. After their marriage, the couple settled in Stevens Point where they started their own family farm, moving their farm to Junction City in 1974.



Rose enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of the farm animals, and helping Clarence around the farm. In her later years, she enjoyed trips to the casino, going out to eat and watching Judge Judy, as well as game shows, while she drank her morning coffee. Rose loved her pets over the years including her chihuahua Speedy "Petey", black lab Choppers and chihuahua Bambi.



She is survived by one daughter, Karen (Fred) Frost of Rudolph, and three sons, Douglas (Wendy) Kranski, Robert (Bernice) Kranski, and John (Sue) Kranski, all of Stevens Point.



Her nine grandchildren, Joseph (Lisa), Jacob (Nichole), Ethan (Rebecca) and Erica Frost, Zachary (Nicole) and Tanya Kranski, Matthew and Kevin Kranski, and Brooklyn Kranski and three great grandchildren, Elycia and Madisen Zych and Thieran Frost.



Her surviving siblings include her brothers Valerian (Delores), Richard (Betty), Thomas (Sherry), George (Tharcy), Michael (Scott), Fred (Kathy), and Daniel (Julie) Glodowski; Sisters, Joan (Richard) Pogorzelski, Kathleen (Wilbur) Smith, Susan Janiszewski.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence Kranski, infant son Alan Edward, brothers Arthur Bigalke and Charles "Chucky" Glodowski; Sisters Patricia Milanowski, Therese "Terry" Glodowski;



A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday July 26, 2019 at the Pisarski Funeral Home at 703 Second St. in Stevens Point. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services Friday morning at the funeral home. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 23 to July 25, 2019