Rose Matthews
Plover - Rose Matthews, 83, of Plover, died peacefully at home January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 24, 1936 to George and Louise (Hacker) Voelz of Wittenberg, Wisconsin.
Rose graduated from UW-Madison with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education. She gave private piano lessons and then enjoyed a successful career teaching elementary general and choral music in public schools, retiring from the Stevens Point Area Public School District in 1994. She loved being a mom and spending time with her family. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, cooking, baking, playing cards, and laughing until she cried. Friends came to Rose because she was a cheerful and compassionate listener whose advice could be trusted.
Rose is survived by Bob, her loving husband of 30 years. Together they enjoyed season tickets to the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra, attending Whiting Dinner and Dance Club, and fishing at Big St. Germain. She is also survived by four children she raised, Stephen (Christine) Reichl of Minneapolis, Pamela (Paul) Heiser of Green Bay, Lisa (John) Kjentvet of Madison, Tara Matthews (Paul Aldinger) of Stevens Point, six stepchildren, 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Carl Voelz and George Voelz, and her sister, Paula Bushner.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Plover, with Pastor Ben Sheets officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, January 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Shuda Funeral Home, Plover, and again at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at the Plover Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra. The family would like to thank the staff from Ascension At Home Hospice who provided such loving care to Rose.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020