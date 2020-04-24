|
|
Rose Rustad
Amherst Junction - Rose Rustad, 80, of Amherst Junction, WI passed away on April 21, 2020 at home with her loving family at her bedside. She was born on July 1, 1939 to the late James and Lorene Catozzi and was raised by Lorene and her stepfather Paul Giese.
She married the love of her life Raymond Rustad on March 2, 1957. Together they had 5 children, Pam (JJ) Jackson, Linda, Laura, Karen (Rudi) Rudiger, Sam (Scott) Osman. Their family included 5 grandchildren, Justin (Shelly) and Travis Jackson, Stevie and Ali Rudiger, Jesse Osman, and her siblings Bev, Jim, Paul, Nancy, Susie, and Janie.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond who passed away on December 31, 2011, as well as her daughter Pam, her brother Paul, and her parents.
First and foremost, Rose had a passion for life and a love of family. She loved cooking, gardening, especially her flowers, spending time with her family, reading, farming, and above all, her husband Ray. Rose was loved and cherished by her family, and numerous other people considered her part of their chosen family. She loved children both young and old, and was called "Grandma" by many.
A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local Humane Society, Meals on Wheels, or a .
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020