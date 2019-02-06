|
|
Rosemarie A. Bartkowiak
Stevens Point - Rosemarie Bartkowiak, age 82, of Stevens Point, left her earthly home on Thursday, January 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of the late Roman and Leona (Smith) Kieliszewski, she was born on February 26, 1936. Rosemarie graduated in 1954, from Saint Joseph's Academy.
On February 24, 1962, she married Jerome Bartkowiak at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, and settled in Stevens Point. Jerome preceded her in death on October 2, 2005.
Rosemarie was a devoted mother and wife, raising and caring for her three daughters. As they grew she filled her days working retail positions in the downtown area.
Her friendly personality and caring heart made her a pleasure to be around. Her daughters each had a special bond with her, and her grandchildren, all in their 20's, thought she was genuine, thoughtful, and wise. Her strength and determination were admirable.
She is survived by; her three daughters, Sharon (Bruce) Hammon of Mequon, Julie (Joel) Kramer of Wausau, and Jodi Bartkowiak of Stevens Point: her four grandchildren, Beth, Ellen and Eric Hammon and Mikayla Kramer: brother, Ronald (Mary) Kieliszewski; sister-in-law, Linda Kieliszewski; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by; her husband; and infant daughter, Denise Ann; and two brothers, Jerome (Audrey) and Fred Kieliszewski.
A private burial service will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery. The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Memorial gifts may be made in Rosemarie's name at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Rosemarie_Bartkowiak
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Heartland Hospice, especially Deb T., Kelly L., and Chaplin Brian, and Pisarski Funeral Home, notably John Suchon, Dave Pisarski, and special appreciation to Mark Linder for all his help, guidance, caring and comfort during this very difficult time.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 6, 2019