Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Bartkowiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie A. Bartkowiak


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemarie A. Bartkowiak Obituary
Rosemarie A. Bartkowiak

Stevens Point - Rosemarie Bartkowiak, age 82, of Stevens Point, left her earthly home on Thursday, January 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

The daughter of the late Roman and Leona (Smith) Kieliszewski, she was born on February 26, 1936. Rosemarie graduated in 1954, from Saint Joseph's Academy.

On February 24, 1962, she married Jerome Bartkowiak at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, and settled in Stevens Point. Jerome preceded her in death on October 2, 2005.

Rosemarie was a devoted mother and wife, raising and caring for her three daughters. As they grew she filled her days working retail positions in the downtown area.

Her friendly personality and caring heart made her a pleasure to be around. Her daughters each had a special bond with her, and her grandchildren, all in their 20's, thought she was genuine, thoughtful, and wise. Her strength and determination were admirable.

She is survived by; her three daughters, Sharon (Bruce) Hammon of Mequon, Julie (Joel) Kramer of Wausau, and Jodi Bartkowiak of Stevens Point: her four grandchildren, Beth, Ellen and Eric Hammon and Mikayla Kramer: brother, Ronald (Mary) Kieliszewski; sister-in-law, Linda Kieliszewski; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by; her husband; and infant daughter, Denise Ann; and two brothers, Jerome (Audrey) and Fred Kieliszewski.

A private burial service will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery. The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.

Memorial gifts may be made in Rosemarie's name at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Rosemarie_Bartkowiak

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Heartland Hospice, especially Deb T., Kelly L., and Chaplin Brian, and Pisarski Funeral Home, notably John Suchon, Dave Pisarski, and special appreciation to Mark Linder for all his help, guidance, caring and comfort during this very difficult time.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now