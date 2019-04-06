|
Russell J. Lohman
Plover - Russell J. Lohman, age 58, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home in Plover, WI. He was born March 14, 1961 in Stevens Point, WI; son of Frederick and Audrey (Stroik) Lohman. Russell enjoyed being at the beach, listening to the Beach Boys, and old car shows. He will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Russell is survived by his two sons, Frederick (Leanne) Lohman of Mosinee, WI and Robert (fianceé, Tonja Rumery) Lohman of Eau Claire, WI; three grandchildren, Hailey, Vinnie, and Robert Jr.; a brother, Bruce Lohman of St. Louis, MO; and his ex-wife, Tammy Lohman of Plover, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Audrey Lohman, and a daughter, Jessica Ann Lohman.
A Funeral Service will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Jungers-Holly Funeral Home, 262 S. Main Street, Amherst, WI. A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 6, 2019