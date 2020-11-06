Ruth Evelyn Lorrain Hering
On October 27, 2020 at 4:14 pm, God's angels came for Ruth to bring her to heaven. Ruth Evelyn Lorrain Hering was born August 17, 1932 at Evangelical Hospital in Chicago, Illinois to Carl C. and Martha A. Hering. Older sister Carlene and Ruth graduated from Gresham Grammar School and Colonial High School in Chicago. She earned her associate degree from Wilson Junior College in Chicago in 1953. She later earned her bachelor's degree in English Literature from the University of Illinois, Champaign in 1955. After graduation, she toured Europe for three months in 1955. She began work at Spiegel's Inc. as an advertising copy writer in 1955. After several promotions, she left Spiegel as a copy editor in 1972. She married Richard G. Meddaugh in 1958 . She and Richard bought a farm in Almond in 1968. They began a print shop in 1972. They were delivering a load of firewood to a friend when they were hit by car. She spent a month in the hospital recovering from injuries. Richard was comatose and never recovered. He died after six months. Ruth later worked at Sentry Insurance from 1973 until 1985. After that, she worked at several jobs and did some freelance writing and editing.
The driver of Ruth's carpool introduced her to Jerome (Jerry) A. Way who was living in Stevens Point, but was looking for a new apartment. Ruth was looking for someone to help with heating and other bills. She rented Jerry her second floor in summer of 1975. Ruth thought it a terrific idea. They fell in love and were married September 12, 1981 and have lived on the same farm since.
Ruth loved puzzle books throughout her adult life. Over the years on the farm, she enjoyed gardening and planting flowers around the buildings. She also enjoyed many arts and crafts, needle point mostly. Ruth will be missed by Jerry, her family and loved ones and friends.
A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. at the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m. The Stahl Funeral Home of Plainfield is assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com