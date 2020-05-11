|
Ruth H. Lemke
Stevens Point - Ruth Helen Lemke (nee Mueller) died peacefully on May 1, 2020 at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ervin Lemke. She is survived by her children Pam (Dan) Hinrichs, Jim Lemke, Dick (Lynn) Lemke, Nancy Swisher and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces/nephews.
Ruth was a Christian woman of strong faith and we rest assured that she is rejoicing in heaven.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church/School (Stevens Point, WI), Lutheran Hour Ministries (St. Louis, MO) or Semper Fi Fund (Oceanside, CA). The family would like to thank the staff of the Willows in Iola, WI for their loving care.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020