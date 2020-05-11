Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Lemke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth H. Lemke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth H. Lemke Obituary
Ruth H. Lemke

Stevens Point - Ruth Helen Lemke (nee Mueller) died peacefully on May 1, 2020 at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ervin Lemke. She is survived by her children Pam (Dan) Hinrichs, Jim Lemke, Dick (Lynn) Lemke, Nancy Swisher and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces/nephews.

Ruth was a Christian woman of strong faith and we rest assured that she is rejoicing in heaven.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church/School (Stevens Point, WI), Lutheran Hour Ministries (St. Louis, MO) or Semper Fi Fund (Oceanside, CA). The family would like to thank the staff of the Willows in Iola, WI for their loving care.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuda Funeral Chapel
Download Now