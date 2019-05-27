Ruth Pientka



Age 83, of the Town of Carson, died Saturday May 25, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side while under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice. Ruth was born January 25, 1936, as she was the only child of George and Mary (Hutnik) Leys.



Ruth spent most of her childhood in the South Chicago neighborhood colloquially known as the "Bush". Ruth lived in Millcreek with her husband, Vincent, where they raised their 11 children. At the time of her death, Vince and Ruth were married for 66 years.



Ruth was a loving wife and mother who took good care of her family. A gracious hostess, Ruth's home was always open for the company of family and friends. Ruth enjoyed the Readers Digest, finding good rummage sales and the events and holidays that brought all the family together. She volunteered at the church picnics, chaired dances and was a member of the Rosary Society of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Ruth particularly enjoyed the Halloween fund-raising dances and donned a costume year after year.



Survivors include her husband Vincent, their children; George (Dorothy Mayek) Pientka, Joe (Bonnie Schroeder) Pientka, Andy (Brenda Bricco) Pientka, Theresa (Tom) Pliska, Anna (Boleslaw) Kochanowski, Tom Pientka, Carol (Bob) Bernas, Loretta (Peter) Czaikowski, Jeannie Pientka and Sara Pientka; 24 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is further survived by five sisters-in-laws.



Ruth was preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents, one son John Pientka, 6 brothers-in-laws, a sister-in-law and other relatives. Ruth will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Ruth's name will be established at a later date. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2493 County Road M, Stevens Point. Rev. Dennis Stanchik officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Bartholomew Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Wednesday morning at St. Bartholomew Church until the time for mass. The family wishes to thank Ascension Ministry Hospice for their care and services provided to our mother, and to the Pisarski Funeral Home for their guidance.