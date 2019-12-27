|
Ruth R. Lukaszevig
Custer - Ruth R. Lukaszevig, age 97, of Custer, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Divine Mercy Adult Family Home. Ruth was born on May 8, 1922 in Stevens Point, a daughter of the late Benon and Dorothy (Gavin) Lukaszevig. Ruth attended Garfield Elementary School.
Ruth enjoyed watching re-runs of "Dallas" and anything that Shirley Temple starred in. She enjoyed knitting and sewing, loved to collect dolls, and complete jigsaw puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include; a nephew, Thomas (Mary) McCann of Stevens Point; two nieces, Judi (Bill) Opiola of Mosinee and Kari (Jeff) Bachinski of Milton; numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by; her parents; two brothers, Robert and John "Jack" Lukaszevig; and one sister, Lillian McCann.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peter Catholic Church, 800 4th Ave., Stevens Point, WI 54481, at 10:30AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, with Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation in the St. Faustina Room of St. Peter Church from 9:00AM until the time of the mass on Tuesday.
Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Ruth's family would like to thank Jane Blanchard of Divine Mercy Adult Family Home, Nancy Smith and Sarah Janz of Community Care of Central Wisconsin, and Ministry Hospice for their wonderful care, unwavering love and compassion they showed Ruth.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019