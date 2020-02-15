Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Waisbrot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth R. Waisbrot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth R. Waisbrot Obituary
Ruth R. Waisbrot

Stevens Point - Ruth R. Waisbrot, age 90 of Stevens Point, entered eternal life on February 14, 2020 to be with her loving husband Chester. They were engaged on Valentines Day 1948.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 22, 2020 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel in Stevens Point. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the services.

Ruth was born April 4, 1929 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Michael and Lottie (Strzyzewski) Borkowski. She graduated from high school in Milwaukee in 1947. Ruth married Chester Waisbrot on April 14, 1948. The couple settled in Milwaukee, together they owned and operated the Village Inn in Brookfield. After five years they sold the bar and house, moved to Plover where they owned and operated Chet & Ruth's, until retirement. Ruth enjoyed puzzle books, jigsaw puzzles, collecting lawn angels, but most of all loved being with her family.

Survivors include four children: Sandra (Rick) Lamb, Plover; Thomas Waisbrot, Custer; Dennis (Gail) Waisbrot, Westfield; Darlene (Duane) Felkowski, Stevens Point; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chester in 2012, their daughter Kathy; three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and all her siblings.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuda Funeral Chapel
Download Now