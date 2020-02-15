|
|
Ruth R. Waisbrot
Stevens Point - Ruth R. Waisbrot, age 90 of Stevens Point, entered eternal life on February 14, 2020 to be with her loving husband Chester. They were engaged on Valentines Day 1948.
Funeral services for Ruth will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 22, 2020 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel in Stevens Point. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the services.
Ruth was born April 4, 1929 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Michael and Lottie (Strzyzewski) Borkowski. She graduated from high school in Milwaukee in 1947. Ruth married Chester Waisbrot on April 14, 1948. The couple settled in Milwaukee, together they owned and operated the Village Inn in Brookfield. After five years they sold the bar and house, moved to Plover where they owned and operated Chet & Ruth's, until retirement. Ruth enjoyed puzzle books, jigsaw puzzles, collecting lawn angels, but most of all loved being with her family.
Survivors include four children: Sandra (Rick) Lamb, Plover; Thomas Waisbrot, Custer; Dennis (Gail) Waisbrot, Westfield; Darlene (Duane) Felkowski, Stevens Point; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chester in 2012, their daughter Kathy; three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and all her siblings.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020