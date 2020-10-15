Samantha Wittman



Custer - Samantha Wittman (nee Wood) September 8, 1978 - October 12, 2020. Samantha was, first and foremost, a steadfast and loving mother to Sydney Wittmann. She is further loved and survived by her parents, James and Kathleen Wood (nee Horbinski), sister, Stephanie Wood, brother, Ryan, and his wife, Jenny Wood (nee Bartolotta). She was preceded in death by many relatives & friends, but I would be remiss if I did not mention our grandma, Genevieve Horbinski, who was a one of a kind person just like Sam; they are probably having a dish of ice cream as we speak. She touched so many lives it is impossible to list all who have loved and lost her.



She finally succumbed to her fierce battle with Multiple Sclerosis, which lasted over a decade. The disease ultimately left her without the use of all of her muscles. But that never stopped her from spreading love, joy and a Christlike example to all who met her. Meeting her once and seeing her smile, not just with her lips but with her shining eyes, left an indelible mark on all she encountered. There is no explanation for how she could do this while suffering excruciating pain...God truly worked through her.



Our family would like to thank the many caregivers at Divine Mercy, past and present, who selflessly worked with her over the many years Samantha lived there; a very heartfelt thanks to Jane and Shannon Blanchard. We would also like to express our gratitude to the many doctors who treated her and were so saddened to hear of her passing, especially Dr. Christopher Swiecki, Dr. Angela Rhode, Dr. Kay Czerwinski, and hospice nurse Katie Frederickson.



A visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, at Joseph E. Sass Funeral Home (1019 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee) from 5-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, at St. John Paul II - St. Alexander Campus (1568 W. Holt Ave., Milwaukee) at 10 A.M. A live stream of the mass will also be available for those who cannot attend. Please email samantha.wittmann.services@gmail.com for more information. Due to COVID restrictions, everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask at both the visitation and the mass and practice social distancing. We want everyone who wishes to say a farewell to attend, but please know that these instructions are a must. There will be photo boards as tributes to Samantha; one of them will be blank. If you will be attending either the visitation or the mass, please bring any special photos you have of Samantha. If you do not have a photo, write down a memorable time you shared with her and so we can cherish it. She experienced so much with so many, and our family would love to hear your special experiences, as well as share them with Sydney.



Sam, it is impossible to express how much we miss you, but we are filled with overwhelming joy that you are no longer suffering and that you are with Jesus, whom you loved so sweetly. Like grandma always said, "Love you all the way to heaven and through the gates". You are finally there, finally free. And we can't wait to see your smile again someday!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store