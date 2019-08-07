|
Samuel B. Glodowski
Amherst Jct. - Samuel Branden Glodowski, age 3, went to his Heavenly home while in the arms of his parents on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Marshfield Children's Hospital. He ran to the arms of his Heavenly Father, freed from his earthly limitations, and was welcomed by his Grandmother Genevieve Pliska and Grandfather Ernest Glodowski.
Sam was born 6 weeks premature, on August 9, 2015, the youngest son of David and Michelle Glodowski. Although his life was complicated by complex medical issues, Sam was one of the happiest of kids. His eyes danced, his smile made you smile, and his belly laugh was the best you've ever heard. He loved playing on his workbench, clapping hands, watching his brothers play, knowing where Mom was at all times, man time with Dad, and every silly strange noise.
Sam demanded the attention of both doctors and nurses alike, always blazing his own path. You never did know what he was going to do, so we always followed his lead. Our house and lives became Sam centered. ~We needed to give him a lifetime of love and were honored to do so in the amount of time we had with him.~
Sam taught us that being together at home is the most important thing and that healthy kids are truly a blessing.
Sam is survived by his parents David & Michelle Glodowski, older brothers Trent and Blake Glodowski, & his Grandma and best friend, Annette Glodowski. He is further survived by his Grandpa Raymond Pliska, Godparents Amy Forst, Sarah Kinnick, & Jason Pliska and numerous Aunts, Uncles, & cousins.
A special thank you to our extended family of doctors who helped us navigate Sam's path especially our primary pediatrician Dr. Viegut, Specialists - Dr. Stone, Dr. McCauley, Dr. Koehn, Dr. Manalang, Dr. Dominguez, Dr. Okorie, & Dr. Dietz, Tammi Timmler R.D., and Pediatric Intensivists - Dr. Fernandez, Dr. Hooper, Dr. Oelstrom, & Dr. Lua.
Our family would like to thank - The entire nursing staff of Marshfield NICU/PICU and pediatrics especially Micki, every Jenny, Rachel, Keigan, Jess, Amanda, Lauren, Penny, Heather, Melissa, Jordan, Stephanie, & Reesa. -Everyone in Respiratory Therapy Services, -Sam's pediatric case manager Jenny P, the PCHHS Birth to 3 team, social workers Amanda & Michelle, Sam's school team - Eric, Mrs. Moe, & Ms. Annette, Father Marcin, Father Michaud, and special friends Dr. Sarah Szymkowiak Stiff, D.C.- Compass Chiropractic, Shannon, Heather, & Bonnie Seidl-Bauman. There's so many of you that we have met along the way and you know who you are. We love you. Thank you for touching our lives, listening, providing guidance, and helping us take care of our baby boy.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Mt. Carmel Church Fancher at 11AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to visitation from 9AM until the time of the service. Shuda Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family.
Revelation 21:5 "Behold, I make all things new"
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019