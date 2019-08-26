|
|
Samuel "Sam" Molski
Stevens Point - Samuel "Sam" Molski, age 72, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield on August 23, 2019. Sam courageously fought a five-year battle against cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Sam will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church, Custer. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories on Tuesday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Shuda Funeral Chapel, 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 AM Wednesday until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at the Guardian Angel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Sam's name at a later date.
Sam was born September 28, 1946 in Stevens Point, the son of Gilbert and Clara (Kawleski) Molski. After graduating high school in 1964, Sam entered the United States Army and served his country from 1966 to 1968. He was stationed at Can Tho in the Mekong Delta before being transferred to Bien Hoa, the largest military base in Vietnam, with the 125th Air Traffic Control Unit. He was involved in the Tet Offensive, one of the largest military campaigns during the war. Sam earned the highest Physical Training score for his E-11-3 company. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, M14 Sharpshooter Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in San Francisco. Sam returned to the area and on August 9, 1969 married his high school sweetheart Joyce Thompson at St. Peter's Catholic Church. The couple settled in Stevens Point and raised their family. Sam worked in the Wisconsin Rapids School system in the mechanical maintenance department until his retirement in 2009.
Sam was a staple in the community for years, with his support of athletics at every level. He was a dedicated volunteer, donating countless hours coaching softball, baseball, hockey, and flag football at the youth level. He was a member of the UWSP Pointers Men's Hockey Blue Line Club, and sold 50/50 tickets in support of the program for over 30 years. Sam was also a member of 12 Apostle Musky Club, as well as the prime water anglers. He was a great skate sharpener, but even a better guy. Sam loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and the yearly family trip to the Chippewa Flowage. An avid sports enthusiast, Sam loved all Wisconsin Sports, including the Brewers and Packers. Most of all, Sam loved his family and cherished his grandchildren. If you knew Sam, you were a friend!
Sam is survived by his wife of 50 years Joyce and their three children Holly (Dan) Schultz, Sam (Amber) Molski, Nick (Chelynne) Molski; grandchildren Kasie, Natasha, Daniel Jr, Ethan, Grant, Reid, Jack, and Shay; sisters Carol Lepak and Diane (Bob) Zurawski; brothers Gerald (Monica), Conrad (Betty), and James (Carol); and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Todd.
Sam's family sends a special thanks to the entire oncology department at Marshfield Clinic Stevens Point Center for all of their help during his illness.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 26, 2019