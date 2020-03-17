|
|
Sandra L. (Rozmenoski) Radomski
Sandi left this world Monday March 16 while in the Hospice care of Hilltop Nursing Home in Kerrville, TX.
Born in 1942, Sandi was a long term resident of Central Wisconsin, having lived in Wausau, Junction City and Stevens Point. In recent years she divided her time between Kerrville, TX and Fountain Lake RV Park in Almond, WI.
Sandi loved to travel throughout the U.S. and visit her sister in Costa Rica. While living in Junction City she enjoyed caring for her horses and rescue dogs. She loved crafting and was skilled in making intricately beaded jewelry. She was a quiet woman with a wonderful sense of humor.
Sandi was preceded in death by her parents, Corrine and Henry Rozmenoski, her daughter Kim and sister Janice.
She is survived by her husband Ed, Kerrville, TX, her sister Marilyn (Luis) Gonzales, Costa Rica, her son Ed (Laurel), Plover WI as well as four grandchildren, James, Stevens Point, Melissa, Lacey and Kristofer, Plover, WI.
There will be a private memorial service for immediate family March 23, 2020.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020