Sara "Beanie" Medick
Custer - Custer, WI - Saturday, May 30, 2020, Sara "Beanie" Medick, loving wife and mother of 3 children, entered eternal life at age 95 at home in the loving care of her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters. Ascension At Home Hospice of Stevens Point, WI provided guidance and assistance during her final days.
Sara was born on May 22, 1925 in Wheeling, West VA to Chester and Doretta (Elig) Bertschy. She received her BA in Social Studies from Ohio University. In June 1945 she married her beloved William James Medick. They resided in Johnstown, PA, Trenton, MI and retired to Big Bay, MI. Following her husbands passing she moved to Grosse Isle, MI and then spent her final years in Custer, WI living at the farm of her son Chester and daughter-in-law Deborah.
Sara enjoyed nature and all the outdoors had to offer. She was an advocate for child and animal welfare and spent her retirement years volunteering at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter in Marquette, MI and was a faithful member of the Big Bay Community Presbyterian Church. Sara was known for her love of God, her family, her dogs, her infectious smile and her kind spirit.
Sara was preceded in death by her husband Bill of 68 years, her parents, 2 brothers, Allen and James and sister, Mary Margret. She is survived by her children William James Medick, Jr. (Cathy Myers) of Grosse Isle, MI, Sally Medick Demick (Eugene) of Gibraltar, MI and Chester Oscar Medick (Deborah Axce) of Custer, WI. Sara is also survived by her Grandchildren Sara Medick Gronski (Mike), Marshfield, WI, Stacy Medick Dehlinger (Mark), Stevens Point, WI, William James Medick III, VA, and Thomas Myer Medick, Grosse Isle, MI. Sara was also blessed with 3 Great Grandchildren that she loved dearly.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter, P.O. Box 968, Marquette, MI 49855.
Shuda Funeral Services of Stevens Point, WI is serving the family.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.