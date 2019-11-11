|
|
Scott A. Herek
Kronenwetter - Scott A. Herek, age 51, formerly of Stevens Point now of Kronenwetter, passed away November 5, 2019 in Ringle, WI.
A Celebration of Life service for Scott will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Deacon Vern Linzmeier will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:30 Saturday until the time of service at Shuda's in Stevens Point.
Scott was born February 10, 1968 in Stevens Point, the son of Hank and Maxine (Brown) Herek. He graduated from SPASH in 1986, then attended NTC in Wausau enrolling in Police Science. He was hired by the Milwaukee Police Department and graduated from the Police Academy. He served in the Milwaukee Police Department. Scott married Terri Schachel in 1991, in Port Washington, they later divorced. Scott worked as a Private Investigator for 17 years. He moved to Kronenwetter in June 2019 to be closer to his family. Scott enjoyed snowmobiling, reading, baseball, was an avid Indy Car Racing, and Milwaukee Brewer fan. He also coached his daughter's Everest Fastpitch team for a number of years.
Scott is survived by his daughter Sarah; his parents Hank and Maxine Herek; his sister: Jodi (Jim) Tarala; nieces Kaitlyn and Kassidy; close friend Terri Johnson.
In lieu of flowers a donation to benefit Sarah's college fund is appreciated.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019