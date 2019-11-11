Services
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
401 W. College Ave
Wittenberg, WI 54499
715-253-2713
Bevent - Scott Gerard Ciszewski, 59 of the town of Bevent, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born on January 22, 1960 in Wausau and is survived by his parents, Norman and Mildred (Tuskowski) Ciszewski, of Bevent.

Scott drove truck for the Ciszewski family business for many years.

Scott is survived by his parents, Norman and Mildred; one brother, Duane (Shirley) Ciszewski; a niece, Jill (Keith) Walkowski; a nephew, John Ciszewski and great-nieces, Katelyn and Bethany Walkowski.

Scott was preceded in death by an infant brother, Norman Jr. and grandparents, John and Theresa Ciszewski and Joe and Francis Tuskowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
