Scott H. Woitczak
Stevens Point - Scott H. Woitczak, age 39, of Stevens Point, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.
Funeral services are scheduled at the Pisarski Funeral Home, Stevens Point on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00AM.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Funeral Home from 9:00AM until the time of the service.
Private family burial will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery.
A Gathering to Celebrate Scott's Life is being planned by his family.
A Gathering to Celebrate Scott's Life is being planned by his family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 26, 2019