SFC Dale Aaron Bradley
- - SFC Dale Aaron Bradley
Dec 14, 1977 - April 3, 2018
US ARMY (Ret) Active 1998 - 2018
PERSION GULF
MSM ARCOM AAM
Our Beloved Dale Aaron Bradley, 40, passed peacefully away on Tues April 3, 2018 in Houston TX. A Loving and Kind, Husband, Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin, Uncle, Son in Law, Brother in Law, Friend, Comforter to his Cats, and an Honorable Soldier. To All of Dale's Family, Friends and Associates, Thank You, for you truly made his life Wonderful and Complete. Dale was preceded in death by Grand Father Luther "Brad" Bradley, Grand Mother Katherine "Lucy" Bradley, Grand Parents William "Bill " and Lorraine Simonis, Father in Law Manuel Trejo. Dale is survived by his Wife Maria Armida, Mother Sharon Bradley, Father Michael Bradley, Sister Cherie Iseppi, Sister Natalie Slowinski (Frank), Niece Luella Iseppi, Grand Mother Judith Bradley, God Parents Debra Bradley and William "Bill" Simonis Jr, also Mother in Law Armida Trejo, Sister in Law Annette Trejo, Nephew Aiden Trejo. Further survived by Special Aunts, Uncles, & Cousins. Dale, was born in Menomonie Falls Wi, raised in Milwaukee Wi and Stevens Point, Wi. Graduating SPASH 1996. Then, Served Honorably in the United States Army Air Defense MOS - Patriot Missile, Active years 1998 - 2018. Serving Fort Sill, OK and Fort Bliss, TX. While there, He spent many years learning, gaining knowledge, and honing his skills, mentoring others to be Good Soldiers. To all the good Men and Women that served alongside and to those that paved the way for Dale's success, Thank You. Dale served as a Proud Soldier, Served with Passion, Served with a Purpose. As SFC Bradley, watches down over so many that are Patriotically serving being " Swift and Sure " making this Country Great, keeping Our Nation Free, we are Grateful and Salute All of You. SFC Dale A Bradley, received his highest call to duty, commanded by our Lord & Savior to be seated in Heaven, watch over our Great Country and Honorably serve by his everlasting side. Dale was released from the Loving Arms of his Family, accepted into the Comforting Arms of Mary, our Mother of Jesus, received by our waiting Lord God, Our Father in Heaven, to be Embraced Forever into Eternity. We are Forever Grateful to the many Doctors, Nurses, Medical Staff, Ambulance & Transport Pilots, from William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, TX and Methodist Hospital, Houston TX for providing the Miracles, Big and Small Every Single Day. You are the Servants of Hope, for All. God Bless You.
Please Join Dale's Family, Friends & Acquaintances in a Memorial Celebration of Life
Where: Bukolt Park
Address: 100 Bukolt Ave
Stevens Point, Wi 54481
When: MAY 25, 2019 (Sat)
Time: 1:00pm Sermon & Military Honors, followed by a reception in the Park Lodge.
