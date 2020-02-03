|
Sharon Eberhard
Cumming - Sharon Eberhard, 63, of Cumming, GA, exited this world on February 1, 2020 after a battle with melanoma.
A beloved mother, daughter, sister, friend, coworker, and Green Bay Packers fan, Sharon did not like to be the center of attention, nor did she like people to make a fuss over her. She was a long time employee of Lee Dawkins Insurance Agency and truly loved working. She loved it so much that after her first cancer treatment, she wanted to go back to work.
She was raised in Stevens Point, Wisconsin and had resided in Cumming, Georgia for much of her adult life.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Samantha Higginbotham, mother, LaVerne Eberhard, sister, Janice Zdzieblowski, and brothers, Kent Eberhard, Keith Eberhard, and Jim Eberhard. She is also survived by a niece and three nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Eberhard, sister, Nancy Tillman, and two nephews.
A celebration of life will occur in the summer and a piece of advice from Sharon is for everyone to check their moles.
